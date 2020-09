It was around 6 p.m. when police were called to the basketball courts at Guntree Park. Witnesses say 10 to 12 shots were fired.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo police are looking for a gunman who opened fire during a basketball tournament.

It was around 6 p.m. when police were called to the basketball courts at Guntree Park.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say 10 to 12 shots were fired.

No injuries were reported. Tupelo police and the lee county sheriff’s department were on scene collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tupelo police.