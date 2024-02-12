Showers and a breezy Monday, clearing Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last round of showers and isolated storms to get through Monday. We’ll salvage several dry days the rest of the week!

MONDAY: Under a mainly cloudy sky, scattered showers and isolated storms are possible as an area of low pressure swings through northern MS. Temps will range from the mid 50s to low 60s across the area, with increasing west winds by afternoon/early evening. Wind gusts could exceed 20-25 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: The winds relax late, but clouds will be slow to clear until after midnight. Lows will drop into the middle & upper 30s.

TUE – THU: Nice days ahead! As high pressure builds in Tuesday, sunshine will return as will the drier, more refreshing air. Highs will only reach the 50s Tuesday afternoon, but the 60s are back Wed & Thu w/chilly mornings.

FRI – WEEKEND: Clouds increase ahead of our next system Friday, which could bring yet additional showers Friday night into Saturday. Right now, rain amounts don’t look nearly as excessive as weekends past. Colder air moves in Saturday afternoon into Sunday.