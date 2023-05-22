Showers and storms ahead of a mostly sunny week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- First couple days of this week will be continuing the summer-like pattern, with showers and storms being possible. Sunshine is expected to make a big return for the last half of the week.

MONDAY: Clouds have moved back in overnight and will be here throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up into the low to middle 80s. Alabama and parts of Mississippi, by the afternoon, will see showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop. The rain will be slow-moving and may last into the evening. Expect most of the chance for rain to stay mainly in west AL and eastern MS. Low temperatures tonight will be mild in the middle 60s, as heavy cloud coverage remains overnight.

TUESDAY: The coolest day of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Cloud coverage and a 40% chance for rain continues, mainly for the first half of the day. There will be a clearing through the rest of the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be warm, staying within the low to middle 80s. Rain chance drops to 0% and heavy cloud coverage will become mostly clear! We will be getting slightly cooler low temperatures too, in a range of middle 50s to lower 60s.