Showers and storms continue Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of rain and storms will stick around this evening into Monday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will continue at times through the overnight hours. Severe weather potential looks limited as the most unstable air remains well south of the WCBI coverage area, but instances of nuisance flooding or small hail remain possible.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms stay possible Monday morning, but the bulk of the rain should come to an end by afternoon as rain coverage tapers to isolated showers. Winds will increase in the afternoon & evening, gusting over 30 mph at times as chilly air returns.