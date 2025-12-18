Showers and storms for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain potential will be building into Thursday. Moisture and heavy clouds hold until the front pushes through.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a cloudy night. Heavy clouds maintain as moisture continues filling North across the Twin State region. Lows tonight will be a bit more comfortable, in the upper 40s. A few light sprinkles may be possible.

THURSDAY: The day of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, as a cold front moves into the Deep South. Be prepared with your rain gear! Afternoon highs will be much warmer, in the 60s across the corner. Once the front pushes through, overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and drier air will be expected for the end of the week. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 50s. Lows will fall close to freezing, in the middle 30s.