Showers and storms making a return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hopefully the calmer and drier conditions were enjoyed. The chance for rain is back in the forecast beginning this weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Going to be a nice night, with clouds beginning to add back in. Our drier air is sitting to the South of the stalled boundary, allowing for moisture to fill back in across northern Mississippi. Temperatures tonight will be mild, eventually dropping into the middle 60s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: With the approach of a warm front, warm and moist air is making a return back into our atmosphere aiding in the next round of storm development. Throughout Saturday morning and afternoon, expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and potentially some hail. Strong to severe storms are going to be expected Saturday and Sunday, where a Level 2 – Slight Risk for severe weather has already been placed across all of NE MS for both days.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will continue through our extended weekend. Consider indoor plans, as outdoor plans may be rained out. Nobody likes a soggy hamburger!

NEXT WEEK: Locked in. The chance for showers and storms will hold throughout the entire week. Keep the rain gear by the door. Temperatures will hold in the low to middle 80s, with lows in the 60s.