COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Building the ingredients needed for strong to severe storms overnight and into the weekend. Calm conditions Monday won’t last long, with more storms next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most of the evening will stay dry but cloudy and humid! The line of showers and storms will likely move into most NW MS by around 9PM. From 11PM-5AM, showers and strong to severe storms are going to be moving through NE MS. There is a risk for severe weather going overnight and into Saturday morning. The primary concerns are going to be damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Make to to stay weather aware.

WEEKEND: The pre-dawn showers and storms will likely weaken ahead of sunrise. Most of Saturday should be quite, just HOT and HUMID! Temperatures hold in the upper 80s. The cold front will be stalling out, locking conditions in place. This means another round of storms will be likely overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with potential of being strong to severe. The severe potential will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening, with another expected round of storms. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather all weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be a quick calm period, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. The next front will move in Tuesday, bringing the next round of showers and strong to severe storms. Temperatures will get cooler once the front passes, potentially only reaching the middle 70s.