Showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow with severe weather possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been a beautiful Spring day with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper-50s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered severe thunderstorms. Some storms may contain damaging wind gusts and possibly tornadoes. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then mostly cloudy and windy. Some storms may be severe and contain damaging wind gusts before 9pm. Lows in the mid-50s. Variable winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. It is important to have a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the day, and tune in for the latest information. The rest of the week will be quiet with moderating temperatures.