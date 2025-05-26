Showers and thunderstorms move in on Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible this week. Some storms could pack a punch with damaging winds and small hail being a possibility.

MEMORIAL DAY: We are starting off the morning hours quiet, but unfortunately more showers and thunderstorms are set to move back into Northeast Mississippi by the afternoon hours. By the early evening hours, a broken line of storms will enter into our western counties and continue to track eastward through the night. We are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with the primary threats being damaging winds and small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the middle 80s with overnight lows returning to the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The same unsettled weather pattern continues into tomorrow as well with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Like today, some thunderstorms that do form could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and small hail.

REST OF THE WEEK: Get the umbrellas out and keep them out! More rain will carry us throughout the rest of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible until Friday. There is some light at the end of the tunnel: the weekend is trending drier!