Showers continue through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few light scattered chances for rain ending the week, with more rain on the way for the weekend. Sunday will be a bit more widespread, in terms of rain, before a clearing and warming trend early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light rain chance early Friday evening along the 82 corridor. The showers will continue moving East, allowing for a mostly dry but cloudy night. Overnight lows are going to be falling into the upper 50s, staying relatively mild.

WEEKEND: A little bit warmer on Saturday than Sunday, with cooler air moving in behind Friday morning’s passing cold front. Upper 60s are expected Saturday, with a drop to the lower 60s by Sunday. Rain chance will continue through the weekend, as moisture fills up and over the stationary front draped across central MS. Sunday will be a bit more widespread compared to Saturday’s more scattered chance. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be working their way back towards the lower 80s by the end of the week. Conditions will be mostly dry and sunny Monday through Wednesday. Clouds and a light rain chance will return Thursday and Friday.