COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Above average temperatures will continue for the remainder of the work week, but a significant cool down is expected by this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonal with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and warm with highs in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight and with lows in the mid-60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Above average temperatures will continue across the region through Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s daily. Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday evening as a cold front approaches our region.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the low-70s each day. Overnight lows will even reach the upper-40s across the region.