Showers overnight, clear and cool by afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is expected overnight across the state. By Thursday afternoon, all moisture will be swept off to the SE. It will not be the last of the rain, more over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moisture has been filling in throughout the day, with heavy clouds making their appearance back in our sky. Continuing through the evening, scattered showers are expected across the state. A few rumbles may be heard, but there is not a severe threat involved with tonight’s system.

THURSDAY: A couple of lingering showers may stick around the southern third of the viewing are throughout the earliest hours of our Thursday morning. The strong cold front will be the driving motion to clear the rest of the rain and clouds out by the afternoon. Temperatures will then reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northerly breeze keeping it cool.

FRIDAY: Cold air from the NW will rush back in dropping temperatures into the lower 20s to start the end of the week. Temperatures will stay cool through the afternoon, struggling to reaching the middle 40s. Clouds will start popping back up throughout the evening. Another night with sub-freezing temperatures going into the weekend.