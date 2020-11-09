Some showers possible this week, watching Tropical Storm Eta

As warmer weather continues, the chance for a few showers will return by the middle portion of the week. We’ll also be watching the path of Tropical Storm Eta, which remains uncertain at this time. It appears we’ll be in for another cool down by the beginning of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Eta is lingering near the Florida Keys, bringing heavy rain and wind to some areas. As of now, the storm is expected to continue eastward into the Gulf before making a sharp turn to the north and bringing more impacts to northern Florida. There is still a chance that the storm continues westward further into the Gulf, so we’ll need to continue watching.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, keeping our temperatures mild. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a light southeasterly wind.

TUESDAY: We’ll start off the day mostly cloudy with some showers possible anytime after noon. It won’t be a complete washout, but keep the umbrella ready. Highs will be in the mid 70s with southeasterly winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on light showers will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Some occasional thunder is possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers will give way to drier conditions by the afternoon and evening, but clouds will continue through the day. Highs will still be in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Nicer weather will return for the end of the week as skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above average. Highs will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: The forecast becomes a bit uncertain by the weekend as things could go one of two ways. We could see some rain on Saturday, or we could remain dry. As of now, we’re going to keep a 40% chance of showers in the forecast just to be safe. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Any rain from Saturday will exit by Sunday, leaving us dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will start to cool down once again, with highs in the low 70s on Sunday and the upper 60s by Monday.

