Showers & Storms This Evening, Less Rain on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day with extra clouds and a chance for rain. Sunshine makes a big return later this week!

TONIGHT: Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning are possible with the storms this evening. What’s left of that activity will fizzle out by midnight. It could be breezy as those storms weaken. Lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Clouds and showers will keep things slightly cooler. Temperatures are only forecast to reach the upper 70s. Scattered showers are expected in west Alabama and eastern Mississippi, mainly during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. East wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and drying out! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and warmer temperatures. Highs return to the low 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Pleasant as can be! Less humid, too! Thursday will be one of the warmest day of the week, with highs likely reaching the upper 80s. Otherwise, afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, and morning lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. Cloud cover may increase over the weekend, but chances for rain look very low to zero. So for now, we’ll leave a chance for rain out of the forecast.