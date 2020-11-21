Showers Sunday, more rain chances next week

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain chances have returned to the forecast. Light showers are possible Sunday with some more rain and maybe a little thunder on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks nice, but we have more rain in the forecast next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will pass by overnight tonight, but no rain is expected. Lows will be around 50 with generally calm winds.

SUNDAY: We’re expecting some light showers to move through the area on Sunday, but it won’t be an all day rain. Rain will be in Tupelo in the morning and closer to Columbus and Starkville by the afternoon and evening. We’ll see some peeks of sun with highs in the low 70s. After the rain clears your area, temperatures will cool down into the 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Nice weather will return to start off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the area Wednesday, bringing rain and perhaps some thunder in the morning and early afternoon. As of now, it looks like we’ll start to dry out into the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, but will begin to cool down once the rain stops.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Fortunately, the rain will be gone by Thanksgiving and skies will remain partly cloudy through the day. Clouds will slowly increase on Friday with a shower or two possible in some areas. Highs will be in the mid 60s with morning lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Yet another system will bring us the chance for rain next Saturday and maybe into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler yet again with highs in the low 60s.

