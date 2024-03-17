Showers Tonight with Cooler Temperatures by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heavy cloud coverage begins to fill in this evening as our next cold front brings showers overnight. Scattered showers will be around for your early Sunday morning commute with cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures continue for the start of the next work week along with more sunshine!

TONIGHT – As we head into the overnight hours on our Sunday, clouds continue to fill in tonight as our next cold front pushes through during the overnight hours. This cold front will bring us scattered rain and showers throughout tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s tonight.

TOMORROW – A dreary start to our Sunday with a few showers in the morning hours. We’ll dry out by our lunchtime tomorrow with heavy cloud coverage lingering for the afternoon. It will be cooler for our Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60s! Heading towards the later evening hours, winds will begin to pick up out of the NNW at 5-10mph to bring in cooler, drier air. Colder temperatures for tomorrow night with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s.

THIS WEEK – Cooler and drier weather continues into our next work week with Monday being our coldest day! More sunshine is expected for the start of our week with rain chances moving in for the later half of this week!