Showers with gusty winds on Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms will be here to start the week, but more dry time comes Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The severe threat is over. Heavy rain will continue and be more consistent in the central and southern part of the area. Amounts could exceed an inch in spots. There will be more dry time after midnight.

MONDAY: Showers will redevelop around sunrise. They will linger through early afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30mph and drop temperatures mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60° for much of the day but will fall into the 50s late.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will clear behind a cold front and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine returns on Tuesday and will persist through mid-week. Highs will warm into the 60s for a few days. Our next weather maker doesn’t arrive until late Friday and Saturday.