Showing Appreciation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Firemen and other first responders in Columbus are treated to a hot lunch today, December 22, from a man who just wants them to know they’re appreciated.

Danny Rast prepared and served a BBQ lunch with all the trimmings at Fire Station 1.

Rast hopes the emergency personnel know their bravery and selfless service does not go unnoticed.

He also wants the general public to know when these men and women are out responding to emergencies, it’s not a time to spectate.

“We would love for you to look and pass on by because they’re out here doing their job. You wouldn’t want them to come the scene where you are working at and interfering with your job, you know it is what it is and my hat is off to these fellows,” says Rast.

This is the 14th year Rast has prepared and provided lunch for first responders.