Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas.

In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping.

The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues.

In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m.

The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay.

Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.

