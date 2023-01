Shuqualak-Butler Water Association issues boil water notice

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Water customers in Shuqualak take note. Low water pressure in the lines has prompted a boil water notice for all customers of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association.

Residents should boil all water at least one minute before use, until further notice.

