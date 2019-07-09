Shuqualak kids spend summer learning life skills

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several youngsters in Noxubee County spent their summer learning and developing various life skills.

This is all apart of a Summer Enrichment Camp in Shuqualak.

- Advertisement -

During the camp, the kids received hands-on experience and also got to hear from guest speakers from a variety of career fields.

Camp leaders said the camp is beneficial because it helps students use their creativity… and opens their minds to new and innovative ideas.

“We are offering youth skills for life that will carry them on their journey because we never know what our youth will become and how they can be helped, so by having this youth enrichment skills technique camp, it will help them better in life,” said Shuqualak Action Group member Shirley Blakely.

The camp kicked off at the beginning of June and will officially wrap up at the end of the week.