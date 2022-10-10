Shuqualak man indicted for armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The armed robbery case against a Shuqualak man moves forward after an indictment is handed down.

Demetrias Prince is also facing possession of a stolen firearm.

A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictments.

Noxubee County deputies were called to the Dollar General, in Shuqualak, this past June.

Investigators say the clerk was held at gunpoint by two young men wearing masks.

A second arrest has not been made.

If you have any information about the armed robbery call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

A trial date has not been set for Prince.

