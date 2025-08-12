Shuqualak man remains in jail on murder charge in Kemper Co.

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shuqualak man remains in the Kemper County jail on a murder charge.

18-year-old Duntavious Mosley was arrested on Monday, August 11, near Porterville.

Kemper County deputies were called to a home on Porterville Road about a shooting.

A person was shot in the chest after an argument.

Investigators believe Mosley ran into the woods after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

A gun was also found near the scene.

Mosley is expected to have his first court appearance today, August 12.

