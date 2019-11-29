Sia buys items for Walmart shoppers

When a woman offered to pick up the tab for several shoppers at a Walmart in Palm Springs, California, most people didn’t immediately recognize her as the pop star that she is. Singer Sia showed up at the Walmart “in disguise” on Thanksgiving – but really, she just looked like a normal person.

The Australian singer usually wears a black and white wig that covers her face. So, when she walked up to people with her hair pulled back, most shoppers just thought she was just a very kind person, not a celebrity. When asked what her name was, the celeb said “just Ci Ci.”

The usually-wigged Sia was almost unrecognizable when she surprised shoppers at Walmart in Palm Springs. Getty/Adri Buckles

The singer, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, bounced from register to register. Video shows her talking with a toddler sitting in a shopping cart. She was also surprised when a woman handed her flowers as a “thank you” for buying groceries.

It is unclear how many people she purchased items for, but videos show her slipping her credit card to several cashiers.

While most people at the Walmart didn’t know who she was, one person did recognize her. Adri Buckles filmed the moment and shared it on social media. “So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!!” Buckles tweeted. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

While the wigged singer wasn’t able to stay anonymous this time, she did accomplish what she set out to do: spread some holiday cheer.