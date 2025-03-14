Significant severe weather risk for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have strong storms that will bring a severe weather threat tonight and an even bigger severe weather threat for Saturday.

TONIGHT – The SPC has upgraded tonight’s severe weather threat to a level 4 MODERATE risk for most of NE Mississippi with increasing confidence of strong to severe storms. A few intense storms with large hail and tornadoes are possible from 8PM – 4AM tonight. Make sure to stay weather aware tonight and have multiple ways to receive any warnings!

SATURDAY – The severe weather threat for Saturday is ramping up with a rare level 5 HIGH risk that extends up to Columbus. This set-up has the potential for it to be a DANGEROUS severe weather day across MS & AL. Supercell storms are expected to start developing for mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon/evening. With this environment, storms will have the potential to produce long-tracked, intense tornadoes along with strong winds and large hail. The peak time frame to watch is roughly from 10 AM to 7 PM.

SUNDAY/EARLY NEXT WEEK – We’ll see gradual clearing by Sunday with more sunshine expected for early next week.