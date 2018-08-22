Signs stolen from Shiloh

SHILOH, Tennessee (NPS RELEASE) – Over the last two weeks, three location identification signs have been stolen from Shiloh National Military Park.

On August 5th, rangers discovered that the sign marking the location of the “Bloody Pond” had been pried from its mounting post. On August 19th , the sign marking the “Pittsburg Landing” location was reported as missing, and on August 21st the “Larkin Bell Field” sign was taken.

“All of the signs, markers, monuments, and other items that are a part of Shiloh National Military Park are protected by federal law, and the penalties associated with stealing or defacing these are quite severe” said Superintendent Dale Wilkerson. “Our primary role in managing the National Parks is to protect the resources of the park. When someone commits a crime such as this, it is an affront to the sanctity of this battlefield and to every American who cares for the parks.

The National Park Service will prosecute such acts to the fullest extent of the law.” The park is actively investigating these thefts, and is asking the public to provide information to help identify the suspects. The Friends of Shiloh National Military Park are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) who committed these crimes. Individuals who wish to provide information may do so by contacting Chief Ranger Stacy Allen at 731-689-5275, or anonymous tips may be provided at shil_superintendent@nps.gov.