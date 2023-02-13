Siloam Water Association issues water outage notice for Una and Prairie

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents in Clay County need to be aware of their water being shut off.

There is an outage for customers of the Siloam Water Association in the Una and Prairie communities.

A crew has been on site to repair the well as soon as possible.

Respective customers should prepare for a loss of pressure and/or no water for the next 24-36 hours.

Customers on Siloam Water Association in the Una and Prairie area only.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter