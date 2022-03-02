WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Winston County man.

65-year-old Charles Lester Lampley Sr. was last seen this past Sunday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says that sighting was in the 5100 block of Elijah Graham Road, south of Noxapater.

Lampley is six foot one and weighs about 240 pounds.

Winston County investigators say his cell phone last pinged northern Neshoba County, off Highway 15.

Lampley does need medication that he currently does not have.

If you know where he is call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at the number on your screen.