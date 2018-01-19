Silver Alert Issued For Columbus Woman

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police need your help in searching for a missing person.

A Silver Alert was issued for 86-year-old, Alice Ruth Lenoir.

Lenior’s nieces say she was going to the Sunflower Food Store around 5 yesterday evening, January 18, and never came home.

They also reported Lenoir has Alzheimer’s.

She was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey, bearing Mississippi disabled license plate, DBX-3412.

If you have any information on the location of Lenoir, you’re asked to call Columbus Police Department.

Alice Ruth Lenoir

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Recording For Lewd Purposes Arrest
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warmer Weather To Linger; Rain Chance Returns Next Week.
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Longtime District Attorney Announces He’s Running For Congress
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup