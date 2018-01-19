Silver Alert Issued For Columbus Woman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police need your help in searching for a missing person.

A Silver Alert was issued for 86-year-old, Alice Ruth Lenoir.

Lenior’s nieces say she was going to the Sunflower Food Store around 5 yesterday evening, January 18, and never came home.

They also reported Lenoir has Alzheimer’s.

She was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey, bearing Mississippi disabled license plate, DBX-3412.

If you have any information on the location of Lenoir, you’re asked to call Columbus Police Department.