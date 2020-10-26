Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Dora Lee Jackson

GRENADA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Dora Lee Jackson of Grenada, Miss., in Grenada County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 291 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen Friday, October 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Washington Street in Grenada County.

Dora Lee Jackson is believed to be in a 2005 gold Dodge Caravan bearing MS license plate GAA2872 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Dora Lee Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dora Lee Jackson contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.