Silver alert issued for a man missing in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Booneville man who has been missing since Sunday.

26-year-old Dallas Ray Matthews was last seen around 3 pm on Sunday, August 10, on County Road 80-61 in Prentiss County.

Matthews is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

He was wearing a light grey shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Matthews could be a passenger in a black 4-door car with tinted windows and chrome wheels.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

If you know where Dallas Ray Matthews is, or have any other information in this case, call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office or your local 911.

