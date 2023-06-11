Silver Alert issued for Kosciusko man

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Grady Lee Stanley of Kosciusko.

He is described as a white male, five feet six inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stanley was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and a blue hat with Ford written on the front.

He was last seen Thursday, June 8, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Chatwin Street.

Family members say Stanley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information, contact Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or 911.