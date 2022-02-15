Silver Alert issued for missing Desoto County Woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Asia Raquel McKenzie of Olive Branch, Mississippi, in Desoto County.

She is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and a rose tattoo on her right shoulder.

She was last seen Monday, February 14TH, 2022, at about 4:00 pm in the 9900 block of White Poplar Drive in Desoto County.

Family members say Asia Raquel McKenzie suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Asia Raquel McKenzie, contact Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.