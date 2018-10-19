Silver Alert issued for missing Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI, MBI)- A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 60-year-old Vicksburg man.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they’re looking for William Lemule Hinton of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

Hinton was last seen Wednesday around noon walking in the 600 block of Belva Drive in Vicksburg.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

He’s described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 270 pounds with brown eyes and black low cut hair.

Hinton’s family said he suffers from mental illness that could impair his judgement.

If have any information that could help locate Hinton, you are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-631-8800.