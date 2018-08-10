Silver Alert issued for Winona man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert is canceled. Hudson has been found safe.

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- A silver alert is issued for a Winona man early Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for 92-year-old Porter Mairon Hudson.

Hudson is a black male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

He was last seen some time after 11 Thursday night.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Hudson was walking in the 600 block of Barron Street in Winona, wearing blue jeans and a blue pajama shirt.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Winona Police Department at 662-283-1121.