Sim Scott Seniors walk to raise awareness for breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in Columbus, a group of Seniors is getting the word out.

The Sim Scott Seniors took to the walking track at the park to raise awareness about the disease, honor the survivors among them, and remember those who lost the fight.

After the walk, the group took part in a breast cancer awareness program to learn more about the disease, and how to prevent it.

The main message of the day is there’s one thing everyone can do.

“It’s very important that you be checked, to have your mammogram every year to make sure that you can help prevent and know about this cancer. The sooner at the earliest stage, the better it is,” said Valerie Weaver, President of the Sim Scott Seniors.

On average there are over 260,000 cases of breast cancer reported in women each year, and over 2,000 cases in men.

