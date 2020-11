Mayor of Tupelo Jason Shelton presented a proclamation to Swae Lee at Fairpark in front of City Hall for " Swae Day. "

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo native Swae Lee of the American Hip Hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, visits his hometown.

Mayor of Tupelo Jason Shelton presented a proclamation to Swae Lee at Fairpark in front of City Hall for ” Swae Day. ”

Swae Lee bought bicycles, footballs, and basketballs for the children.

He addressed the crowds about how great it is to come home and give back.

Swae Lee also spoke about reaching your dreams and to keep aspiring to succeed despite any obstacles.