Single-car accident leaves a Lowndes County man dead

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning single-car accident leaves a Lowndes County man dead.

A person was traveling on Spivey Road just after 6:00 am Saturday when they happened to come up on the wreck.

When Lowndes County deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim who had been ejected from the SUV.

According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, 49-year-old Walter French was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries from the accident.

It is believed that French had left his home and was on the way to a medical appointment when the accident occurred.

