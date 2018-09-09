A Single Car Crash Kills A Lowndes County Man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A single car crash kills one in Lowndes County.

The driver is 37-year old Van Hunley of Caledonia.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 69 at the intersection of Concord Road.

Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed says it happened a little after one Sunday morning.

The car was traveling south on Highway 69 when it left the road, hit some trees as it continued traveling south, and rolled over in front of a private residence.

MHP says Hunley was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.