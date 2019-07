LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lee County woman has died from injuries suffered in a Saturday evening one car crash

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said it appears the driver left County Road 1460 near the 500 block and hit a tree.

- Advertisement -

The driver was flown to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she passed away Sunday afternoon.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said it will be Monday before she can identify the victim.