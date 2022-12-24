Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures.

This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze.

Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of solid ice most of the day.

And the shrubs that benefit from the sprinkler system were also frozen in place.

