Single engine plane crashes at Monroe County Airport

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A single engine plane crashed early Friday evening at Monroe County Airport.

Two men were aboard the plane.

Atleast one man in the plane was from Hamilton, Alabama.

Monroe County EMA Director Donna Sanderson confirmed that one of the men was taken to the hospital, while the other man appeared to be okay.

The plane crashed while it was landing to get gas.

Sanderson said it appeared to be a freak accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.