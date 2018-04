HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A one vehicle accident in Hamilton leaves a Steens man dead.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, 55-year-old Kelvin Hudson died from the accident late Friday night.

It happened just after 10pm. Hudson was traveling south on Caledonia Road when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

According to Gurley, he was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.