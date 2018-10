CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a sunny day, so you may have been surprised to hearing tornado sirens this morning.

It was just a test. And it happened all over the state today in recognition of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

In some places, like Caledonia, the sirens didn’t go off which could be an indication to EMA Directors that repairs need to be made to the system.