Sister Corps wraps up tornado relief work in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An all-female disaster relief group has wrapped up work in Monroe County helping victims of last year’s tornado.

Sister Corps brought 45 volunteers from across the nation to help homeowners in Monroe County who are still in need of help and repairs one year after the tornado.

The volunteers performed drywall work, helped build decks, and also helped with other work that was needed.

The work may be hard but it is rewarding for the volunteers.

“Sometimes people don’t get the assistance after a natural disaster and those are the ones we try and help and the benefit to us is the people’s appreciation at the end of the project, having an organization come in and help them after they’ve been possibly overlooked,” said Brenda Williams, Sister Corps.

Sister Corps began in 2017 when volunteers helped victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X