Sisters end up being perfect match for kidney transplant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Two sisters now share a special bond after a kidney transplant one year ago.

They’re celebrating their milestone with what they call a second chance at life.

“Forever. Forever. Not like the normal sister bond. It’s a permanent bond. There’s nothing like it. Nothing like it,” said Angela Buress-Stewart and Linda Young.

Since childhood, Angela Buress-Stewart and Linda Young have been basically, inseparable.

They were also known as Annette and Gail.

“Everybody was always where’s Net or where’s Gail. It was always where’s the other one. It was like one name. It was basically one person, like I say what’s one with out the other,” said Young.

In April of 2014, Angela’s life took a sharp wrong turn.

Her kidney’s were failing.

She was on vacation in South Carolina when she ended up in the hospital.

“Before I left the doctor there, he told me I needed to be on dialysis,” said Angela.

By that July, Angela was in complete renal failure.

“They put a shunt in and I was on dialysis the next day,” said Angela.

For 3 years Angela walked the journey of being on dialysis. Losing her strength and ability to do the things she loved.

“It was a trying time for the entire family. Everybody, everything kind of came to a stand still,” said Young.

Finally, a kidney transplant became an option. Angela’s sister Linda, a perfect match.

“I just thank God for each day he’s given me and I thank God for my sister,” said Angela.

“She’s back up on her feet! I don’t have to come check on her as often. Now don’t think she isn’t calling, everyday. Everyday wake up calls, everyday go to bed calls,” said Young.

The transplant was a year ago last June. They recently celebrated their sisterly milestone.

“I just thank her and I love her for doing this, for giving me this gift, this wonderful gift,” said Angela.

Slowly the sisters are getting back to the things they enjoy. Mostly making something up in the kitchen.

Linda says she gave a gift that’s priceless.

“What better gift to give someone than the gift of life,” said Young.

So far both are doing well after last year’s transplant.

Angela says she’s finally glad to be back in the kitchen.