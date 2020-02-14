Six arrested in connection to Pontotoc armed robbery and attempted murder

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police made six arrests in connection with the December armed robbery and attempted murder of a clerk at a convenience store.

The investigation into the December 18 armed robbery and shooting at the Eastside Quick Stop led police to six suspects.

One of the suspects, Jacoby O Neal, 19, is in the Lee County Jail charged with murder in last month’s shooting death of 17-year-old Tiara Dancer.

Jartavis Penro, Jaylon O’Neal and Payton Bogan have all been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

Store clerk Omar Fidel was shot in the head during the robbery.

“Fadel advised responding officers that three masked men entered the store and proceeded to rob him and during this incident he had been shot.”

Police went to work, following up on leads, viewing security camera footage of the crime, and examining forensic evidence.

The investigation led police to 28-year-old DaVon Davidson. She is a former employee at the Quick Stop and is charged with armed robbery.

Also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution by rendering criminal assistance is 21-year-old Jaron Roberson.

Chief Tutor said officers from many agencies worked the case.

“Unlike crime shows on televison, you can’t have a crime, catch the bad guys and give them their day in court, in a couple of hours, takes hundreds of hours of work to get the job done, these people do the work everyday and I’m proud to say they are very good at it,” explained Chief Tutor.

The bullet that struck Omar Fadel and almost ended his life, also shattered the plate glass window. In fact, the bullet hole has been taped up, but it is still evident.

Omar Fadel’s dad also works at the store and he was glad police have the six suspects off the street.

“When I saw him, I can’t believe I would see him again, and say to the police, thank you, thank you,” said Fadel’s dad.

Fadel is recovering from his injuries, and while he visits with co-workers, he doesn’t know when, or if he will be able to work again.

Bond for Jacoby and Jaylon O Neal, along with Penro and Bogan was set at $500,000.

Bond for Davidson is set at $250,000 while Roberson’s bond was $25,000.