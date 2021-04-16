Six Charged In Child Abuse Case

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people are facing charges in Monroe County in connection with an investigation that found juveniles with methamphetamine in their systems.

The case started with a search for two juvenile runaways. When deputies found them, they discovered high levels of meth in both children.

Brandy Welch, Bridget Reed, and Kathy Crisp are charged with four counts of felony child abuse.

James Pace and Joshua pace are charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Colton Moffet is charged with sexual battery, statutory rape, and two counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests.

The juveniles are in the care of foster families.