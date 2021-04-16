Six Charged In Child Abuse Case

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people are facing charges in Monroe County in connection with an investigation that found juveniles with methamphetamine in their systems.

The case started with a search for two juvenile runaways. When deputies found them, they discovered high levels of meth in both children.

- Advertisement -

Brandy Welch, Bridget Reed, and Kathy Crisp are charged with four counts of felony child abuse.

James Pace and Joshua pace are charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Colton Moffet is charged with sexual battery, statutory rape, and two counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests.

The juveniles are in the care of foster families.

Previous articleHS Softball: Bats lift South Pontotoc over Caledonia 12-2
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.