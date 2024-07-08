Six men indicted on murder charge in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The six men charged in connection with a deadly West Point shooting were indicted.

Jaylan Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. were indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The group was arrested after the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Jerni White.

The shooting happened at Timberlane Apartments.

Holliday received a $200,000 bond.

The rest of the men got a $500,000 bond each.

No court date has been set.

