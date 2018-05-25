Six month drug investigation nets five arrests in Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Five suspects are now facing charges after being indicted in a drug round-up in Yalobusha County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the arrests after a six-month-long drug investigation.

James Pomlee, 67, Savannah Cheyanne Simpson, 23, Mark Neely, 32, Orlando Hall, 33, and Brandon Busby, 31, were all arrested on Thursday.

They’re facing a number of charges, including Sale and Conspiracy to Sale Marijuana, Meth and Cocaine.

The Water Valley Police Department and Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office assisted MBN in this investigation.